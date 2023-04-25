Joe Rogan Mocks ‘Crazy Attention W***e’ Dylan Mulvaney, Goes Nuclear On New Bud Light Ad

Joe Rogan mocked “attention whore” Dylan Mulvaney following Bud Light’s partnership with the TikTok influencer, as well as Budweiser’s new advertisement.

Rogan said the partnership with Mulvaney, who identifies as transgender, is “lunacy.” He then unleashed on Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s former vice president of marketing, for attempting to expand its customer base through Mulvaney.

“There’s like interviews with the lady, the head of Bud Light, talking about why they did and the old sort of frat culture attached to Bud Light, dismissing the people and the humor of the people that like Bud Light,” Rogan began. “So they’re gonna change it with this crazy attention whore on ‘day 365 of being a woman.’ I mean, we are in a fucking Cohen Brothers movie. This is a Mike Judge movie.”

He also mocked Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, which released a patriotic Budweiser commercial showing the brand’s Clydesdale running through different areas of the country. (RELATED: ‘Who Gives A Sh*t?’: Joe Rogan Criticizes Bud Light Boycott Over Transgender Rep)

“It’s the dumbest, pro-America rah rah [ad],” Rogan said. “That’s probably a ChatGPT 4.0 version of the perfect American commercial. That’s really what it is … But that’s like the dumbest commercial of all time.”

Conservatives boycotted Bud Light in early April after the company released a personalized can with the influencer’s face, rainbows and a slogan saying “celebrate everyone’s identity.” Anheuser-Busch released a statement saying the company “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.”

Heinerschneid and Bud Light’s group vice president for marketing, Daniel Blake, took leaves of absence following the ongoing backlash against the company.