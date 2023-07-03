Man Arrested And Charged With Assault On A Federal Officer In January 6 Capitol Attack

A man was arrested in Florida and charged with assaulting a federal officer during the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol building, the Department of Justice said Friday.

Jeremy Rodgers, 28, of Midland, Michigan, was charged with other felony offenses such as “entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and act of physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia reads.

Rodgers was also charged with misdemeanor offenses including “disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, act of physical violence in a Capitol building or on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building,” per the Justice Department. (RELATED: Actor From Hit Cartoon Show Charged For Alleged Involvement In Jan. 6 Riot)

28-year-old Jeremy Rodgers is the latest Michigan person to be arrested in connection with the riots. He faces eight felony charges for allegedly assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon on restricted grounds. https://t.co/TmeTmaW9jg — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) July 3, 2023

Rodgers allegedly struck a Capitol Police officer on the helmet three times with a flagpole, prevented officers from closing the East Rotunda Door leading into the Capitol building, ushered other riots into the House Chambers of the Capitol building and engaged in scuffles with Capitol Police officers.

Rodgers made his first court appearance Friday in the Middle District of Florida, the press release noted. He was an active Republican Party member, having once ran for a Midland City Council seat in his home state of Michigan.

Rodgers served as the mid-Michigan field director for former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s gubernatorial campaign, according to the Midland Daily News.