‘Screaming For Help’: Hikers Find Missing Massachusetts Woman Who Was Stuck In The Mud For Days

Hikers discovered a missing Massachusetts woman on Monday after she spent several days stuck in the mud.

A group of hikers heard 31-year-old Emma Tetewsky, whose family reported her missing on June 26, “screaming for help” at around 6:00 p.m. Monday evening at Borderland State Park in Easton, Massachusetts, according to CBS News Boston. The hikers then sought out additional help from authorities. (RELATED: Teen Who Went Missing In 2015 Found Alive 8 Years Later, Parents Feared Human Trafficking)

A trio of officers from the Easton Police Department used ATVs to travel through the swampy area and found Tetewsky nearly submerged in mud, where she was believed to have been stuck for three days. (RELATED: Man Gets Stuck In Mud Flats, Drowns As Tide Comes In)

At the time of her disappearance, Tetewsky did not have her cell phone with her, CBS News Boston noted. She also has a history of mental health issues, police said, per the outlet.