‘Can You Explain Why You Can’t Explain It’: Reporter Stumps KJP On Cocaine

A reporter stumped White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday over the cocaine found Sunday at the White House.

The Secret Service confirmed earlier Wednesday the white substance found in the West Wing library tested positive for cocaine. President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was seen leaving the executive mansion two days prior.

The Secret Service initially thought the substance was anthrax when it was discovered during a routine security sweep, prompting an evacuation of the building.

A reporter pressed Jean-Pierre on the substance during Wednesday’s briefing.

"Just clarify for us where, exactly, inside the West Wing the substance was discovered," the reporter prompted.

“I’m not going to get into specifics. What I can say is when people visit the West Wing, there is an — there is the area of the West Wing where it is highly traveled, and that is what happens. People come through this particular area, it’s highly traveled, I’m just not going to get into specifics. I’m not going to get into — not going to get ahead of the Secret Service and so, I’ll let them speak to that,” Jean-Pierre said.

“There are a couple of primary entrances into the West Wing, there’s the one with which we’re all familiar, right outside of the driveway, where the Marine stands when the president’s in the West Wing. And there’s another entrance off West Executive Avenue. Can you explain which — which entrance we’re talking about?” the reporter asked.

“I’m going to let the Secret Service speak to that,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Can you explain why you can’t explain it? I mean, you’ve described it as a heavily traveled area,” the reporter asked.

“That’s what the Secret — I’m just saying what the Secret Service said. We got this from the Secret Service. So I’m sharing a little bit more with you from here, but again, it’s under their purview. It’s under investigation. They will — they will have more specifics down the road as they are looking into this. We are confident that they will get to the bottom of this. And so, I’m just going to leave it to them,” Jean-Pierre said.

“The substance was discovered late on Sunday. What’s the latest staff-led tours that happened in the West Wing on Sunday?” the reporter asked.

“You know, I don’t have the specific on how late the staff tours — staff-led tours go, but I can tell you that there was one on Friday, there was one on Saturday, there was one on Sunday. The times that they are not any West Wing tours is when there is a federal holiday, like yesterday, or a big White House — a large White House event. I just don’t have the specifics. Let’s — let’s let the Secret Service get to the bottom of this. They’ll have more, hopefully more information, and we have confidence that they will be able to figure this all out. So, going to give them the space to do that,” Jean-Pierre said.