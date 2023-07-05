‘And I Go Back To The 70s’: White House Cocaine News Blows Away MSNBC Anchor

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell was stunned Wednesday over revelations cocaine had been found in the West Wing of the White House.

Mitchell called the discovery “unusual,” adding she was having a hard time wrapping her head around it. (RELATED: ‘He’s An Addict’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Attempt To Defend Hunter Biden Attending State Dinner After Guilty Plea)

“We have just learned that a Formal Lab has confirmed the suspicion that that white powdery substance found in the West Wing on Sunday was in fact positive for cocaine. The discovery led to a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night. Joining us now is NBC White House Correspondent Mike Memoli. So Mike, where do things stand now? This is so unusual. You and I have covered the White House for years. I can’t even fathom anything like this having been found before in the West Wing, and I go back to the 70s at the White House. So this is pretty, pretty wild.”

The Secret Service confirmed Wednesday the white substance found Sunday in the West Wing library tested positive for cocaine. The discovery came just two days after President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was seen leaving the executive mansion.

The Secret Service initially thought the substance was anthrax when it was discovered during a routine security sweep, prompting an evacuation of the building.

It is unclear how the substance got into the building.

The White House has not spoken out about the discovery. Hunter has been public about his struggle with addiction, which began prior to Biden taking office.