End Of An Era? Angels Put Mike Trout On IL For 4-8 Weeks, Which Could Potentially See Them Trade Away Shohei Ohtani

We have some major developments coming out of Anaheim.

During Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres (SD 10, LA 3), Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout fractured his left hand’s hamate bone, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Angels.

Trout suffered the injury in the seventh inning after hitting a foul ball off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez. Usually, a hamate fracture requires surgery, which Trout will likely undergo. The recovery time is 4-8 weeks.

Coming into Wednesday, the Angels sit barely above .500 with a 45-43 record, which has them clinging on to third place in the AL West — just one game over the Seattle Mariners. They trail the division-leading Texas Rangers by seven games, and are four games back from the last AL wild card spot. To make the playoffs, Los Angeles has a low chance at 12.5%, according to Sportsline.

Here’s the play of Trout getting injured if you happened to miss it:

This totally creates an “elephant in the room” scenario for the Angels.

With the circumstances being what they are with Los Angeles most likely not going to make the postseason this year, and Mike Trout now out being out until at least (if I had to guess) mid-August to the beginning of September, you have to think it’s time to trade Shohei Ohtani, right?

As we all know, Ohtani is hitting free agency when we get to the offseason, and you know every rich franchise is going to be after him when that happens — the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Diego Padres — yeah, this is going to create a bidding war. A bidding war that the Angels just can’t compete with. (RELATED: Woah! Mets Fan Crashes Onto Field After Scary Fall (And It’s The Perfect Representation Of New York’s Horrible Season)

So what do you do if you’re the Angels? Lose him in free agency and get no value whatsoever for him? Or go ahead, bite the bullet, and trade him away now to get a crap ton of value back (because you know Los Angeles will)?

You’re going to have that bullet on your dinner plate sooner or later, so you might as well take the poker chips and move on while you can.

At this point, you have to pull the trigger if you’re the Angels.