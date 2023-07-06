Crowd Erupts With Laughter After Biden References Marjorie Taylor Greene In Speech

A crowd in South Carolina burst into laughter Thursday after President Joe Biden claimed his “Bidenomics” policies are responsible for spurring a manufacturing facility in Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district.

The president spoke about his administration’s manufacturing projects “all across the solar supply chain.”

“One of the biggest is in Dalton, Georgia. You may find it hard to believe, but that’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district,” Biden said before appearing to semi-wink at the crowd.

“I’ll be there for the groundbreaking,” he added, laughing along with the crowd.

The president has repeatedly singled out Greene during his speeches. He mentioned her by name in a February speech, reacting to her calling him a “liar,” and has said “a little bit more” of her will lead Republicans to vote Democrat.

Greene has also traded barbs with the president. She issued articles of impeachment against Biden in May, arguing that “his policies, directives and statements surrounding the southern border have violated our laws and destroyed our country.” (RELATED: ‘Bunch Of Malarkey’: Biden Pressed On Bribery Scheme Allegations)

Greene is also a member of the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating Biden’s alleged link to foreign influence peddling while he was vice president. Greene previously said the committee could have proof that would “destroy” Biden’s 2024 presidential ambitions and, after reading an FBI informant report on Biden’s alleged bribery scheme, said he should “be prosecuted.”