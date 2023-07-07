Roasted! Bud Light Tries To Build Excitement On Twitter And The Replies Are Comedic Gold

It’s a wrap for Bud Light.

Ever since the Anheuser-Busch brand decided to launch an advertising campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney (and I still can’t get over how they chose March Madness to do it), they’ve been absolutely blasted with criticism and lash back.

It’s been bad for Bud Light in every way imaginable. From their sales taking a nosedive to their stock prices taking a hit to getting absolutely roasted on social media, the beer giant hasn’t been able to catch a break. And their collapse isn’t stopping anytime soon either, as I just recently blogged about how their decline is expected to go into the fall — football season! (Bummer)

Well, to their credit, Bud Light keeps marching along like nothing ever happened and is on an aggressive campaign to win back America’s heart. But um, it’s not working at all. And that’s being nice, it’s an outright disaster. Just take their latest tweet for example.

“It’s Thursday… stock the cooler accordingly,” tweeted Bud Light in an attempt at some light-hearted fun with Americans.

It’s Thursday… stock the cooler accordingly pic.twitter.com/CQRRAGqsFE — Bud Light (@budlight) July 6, 2023

But in hilarious fashion (and to no surprise), it absolutely backfired right in Bud Light’s face in the form of a roast:

You really think we’re going to ever forgive you? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 6, 2023

Sales of Bud Light dropped 28% for the week ending June 24 when compared to the same period last year, per beer tracker Bump Williams Consulting. Sales of Yuengling Lager (+22%), Coors Light (+19%) and Miller Lite (+16%) all rose during that same week. #GoWokeGoBroke 👍 — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) July 6, 2023

No thanks budlight. You tried to replace women with a fake. I’ll take my chances with tequila and wake up with a surprise the right way.. — Kenny Walker (@bamawalker84) July 6, 2023

The thing about the beer market is that people are STILL buying beer. They just aren’t buying YOUR beer. And it’s entirely @budlight fault. And now that they’ve been enjoying better beer for 2 months, what are the odds they’ll come back to @budlight ? — Cobia-Actual (@AtxCobia) July 6, 2023

Definitely not happening in my cooler. — Stefani Miller 🌼 (@sunprincess) July 6, 2023

I’m just here for the memes. — TonyDiGerolamo, Local Piney (@TonyDiGerolamo) July 6, 2023

Again, Bud Light?! AGAIN?!?!?

I understand they recently fired the executives who were responsible for the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco — that we exclusively broke here at the Daily Caller — but they’re going to have to re-think their current team as well. With everything going on, and the lash back still being at a peak (if we’ve even gotten to the peak yet), you can’t put yourself in situations like this where you easily get roasted. This is just flat out embarrassing. (RELATED: Kid Rock’s Bar Reportedly Sold Bud Light After He Shot Up The Mulvaney Cans)

And the crumble continues. Shame.