‘He’s Killing Him!’: Man Allegedly Stabbed On Subway While Yelling For Help, Passengers Apparently Do Nothing

A video posted Thursday shows an apparent fight between two men on the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) escalate into an apparent stabbing incident.

The victim, a man in his 30s, is seen apparently throwing punches at the man who allegedly had a knife. The apparent unarmed individual sprinted away while calling for help, and apparently no one came to his rescue.

Another stabbing in Toronto on the TTC #TTCdiaries pic.twitter.com/zCyOar0vAd — Hussein Ebrahim (@therealhebrahim) July 6, 2023

Police claim they received a call regarding a stabbing at the Line 1 subway traveling toward Eglinton Station, according to CP24. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the man with multiple stab wounds, the outlet noted. He was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The apparent fight continued until the individual apparently realized he had allegedly been stabbed, according to City News. That’s when he ran away from the alleged armed man while yelling for help. (RELATED: CVS Employee Allegedly Stabs, Kills Man During Fight Outside Store: Report)

Even though the fleeing man called for help, apparently no one on the train attempted to stop the alleged stabber. An unknown woman can be heard saying: “He’s stabbing him up! He’s killing him!”

“I am disturbed by this incident & all acts of violence on transit. I am relieved the victim’s condition is improving. Officers are actively pursuing the suspect. Everyone deserves to feel safe while on transit & we continue to support all public safety needs in partnership with TTC,” Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw posted on Twitter.

The suspect is reportedly still at large and Toronto police are investigating the incident, according to the New York Post.