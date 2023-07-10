Andrea Evans, star of “One Life To Live” and “The Young and the Restless,” died of cancer Sunday at the age of 66.

Her death was confirmed by former manager Don Carroll and current manager Nick Leicht, according to People.

“I’ve been working with Andrea for the past 7 years. She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with,” Leicht said.

Andrea Evans’ ‘One Life to Live’ Love John Loprieno Remembers Her as a ‘Magic’ and ‘Insightful Scene Partner’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/9G14ZOxUgH — People (@people) July 10, 2023

Evans was hailed for her role as troubled teen Tina Lord on “One Life to Live” and soared in popularity. In 1988, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding ingenue in a drama series for her role as Tina, according to People.

The soap opera star went on to play Patty Williams on “The Young and the Restless” and maintained a loyal fan following. Evans also starred as Rebecca Hotchkiss on “Passions” and Patty Walker on “The Bay.”

Her passion for acting inspired her to take on roles in film in addition to her time on the small screen.

Soap Star Andrea Evans Dead at 66 https://t.co/hdFRGEjquC — TMZ (@TMZ) July 10, 2023

She appeared in movies such as “A Low Down Dirty Shame,” “Ice Cream Man” and “Hit List,” in addition to some made-for-TV movies, according to People.

Frank Valentini, former executive producer of “One Life to Live” and current executive producer of “General Hospital,” posted an emotional tribute to Evans on Twitter Monday.

“I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans’ passing,” he wrote. (RELATED: Soap Opera Star Jeffrey Carlson Dead At Age 48)

I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans’ passing. Andrea was already a huge star when my career began at OLTL. She was always kind, gracious, and so fun to work with. A daytime legend who will be missed very much. My sympathies to her friends and family. pic.twitter.com/Y6EbGc3t38 — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) July 10, 2023

“She was always kind, gracious, and so fun to work with,” he said.

He went on to say Evans was “a daytime legend who will be missed very much.”

Evans is survived by her husband Stephen Rodriguez and their daughter Kylie.