Subpoena Of Transgender Health Group’s Documents Postponed Until 2024 Amid Stonewalling Transparency Efforts

The World Professional Association For Transgender Health (WPATH) has until April 2024 to produce documents subpoenaed by an Alabama judge in March.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke filed an internal documents request from WPATH as part of an ongoing lawsuit over the state’s ban on gender transition treatments for children. The law prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to patients 18 and under. Doctors who violate the law could face up to 10 years in prison.

WPATH, an advocate for child sex changes, was repeatedly referenced by plaintiffs arguing against Alabama’s ban. (RELATED: New Mexico Republicans Offer Work-Around After Democrats Allow Students To Discuss Transition With Teachers)

The subpoena could reveal how WPATH has arrived at the conclusion child gender transition treatments are safe and medically necessary, despite multiple European countries urging caution on the procedures. The medical organization has been stonewalling efforts to reveal their methods for months, in a move some experts told the Daily Caller in May is indicative of guilt.

Judge Burke postponed the trial date from August to April 2, 2024, allowing WPATH more time to produce the requested documents, according to the Associated Press.

WPATH is stonewalling a judge’s demand for internal docs on how it came up with its guidelines for transgender-identified kids. “Their credibility will be sunk,” Joseph Burgo of @genspect told the @DailyCaller of the subpoena.https://t.co/uQ6mPxvEB2 — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) May 5, 2023

WPATH set standards of care for those with a “eunuch” gender identity in 2022, recommending orchiectomy, or castration, as a treatment option. WPATH used information from the Eunuch Archive in setting these standards of care, which the medical organization itself described as “filled with fantasy,” containing stories of child castration, pedophilia and sexual torture.

WPATH has recently pushed to remove any minimum age requirement to undergo sex change surgeries or cross-sex hormone therapy.

During a similar lawsuit in Florida, a district court ordered WPATH, the Endocrine Society and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to comply with a subpoena of all documents related to their guidance for transgender-identified kids in March. An amicus brief filed April 7 on behalf of the attorneys general for 17 states highlighted the stark contrast between transgender guidance for minors in Europe versus in the U.S.