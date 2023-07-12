‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Star Dakota Fred Hurt Dead At Age 80

“Gold Rush: White Water” star Dakota Fred Hurt died Tuesday at age 80 following a brief battle with brain cancer, according to Facebook statements.

Fred’s death was confirmed in a Facebook statement on his page. He had been diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer four months prior, according to TMZ. His family noted he battled his cancer “courageously” and that he died while surrounded by loved ones.

Fred’s family further shared that he “touched many lives and was loved and supported by many.”

“If you feel inclined to donate on Fred’s behalf, please consider donating to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation in Fred’s honor. Having worked in skilled labor for the majority of his career, Fred was passionate about teaching others these valuable skills,” the statement continued.

“Gold Rush” posted a tribute to Fred on its Facebook page, as well.

“The Gold Rush family is deeply saddened to learn of Fred Hurt’s passing,” the team wrote. “His joy for life and adventure was contagious. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family, friends, and all who loved him.”

Fred started gold mining in North Dakota and ended up mining for gold in Alaska on “Gold Rush,” TMZ reported. He appeared regularly during the first four seasons of the reality show. (RELATED: Kenny Rogers’ Widow Speaks Out For The First Time After Her Death, Reveals Details Of His Final Day)

Fred rose to success with the show and came back to the industry with his son, Dustin, in 2018 on their own spinoff show, “Gold Rush: White Water.”

The spinoff show involved the father and son team searching for gold in whitewater collection pools at the base of waterfalls in Alaska.