GOP Reps Grilling FBI Director Are ‘Trying To Raise Money For Campaigns,’ Chris Christie Says

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie claimed Wednesday that Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee were “trying to raise money” for campaigns with tough questions for FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday during a hearing titled, “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” During the hearing, he faced tough questions from Republicans on the committee over the targeting of parents protesting at school board meetings, the reported presence of FBI sources at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building and the conduct of the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago. (RELATED: ‘Unacceptable’: Chris Christie Attacks Trump For Calling Special Counsel A ‘Crackhead’)

“Those things they were talking about today, and the director made this point over and over again, are all things from when Jim Comey, Eric Holder, and Loretta Lynch were in charge of the Justice Department, before he got put in charge,” Christie, who is running for president, told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts during an interview.

WATCH:



“He fired the entire Comey leadership team out of the FBI, they are all gone, and he put these reforms in place, which are now showing extraordinary results,” Christie continued. “Is it all fixed? Of course it’s not all fixed. Jim Comey and Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch drastically harmed the Department of Justice and FBI, and Chris Wray has now spent years fixing that.”

Christie previously denied that the Department of Justice was weaponized during a June CNN Town Hall, and said that he would retain Wray. Christie has also criticized former President Donald Trump repeatedly, claiming that he would spend his time in office “settling scores” if he won the 2024 election.

“What you saw today, I think, was an animated and combative FBI director who is defending the men and women who work for him every day and do a great job and protect us from domestic terrorism, from international terrorism and from these drug cartels and are helping state and local law enforcement every day with their things,” Christie said.

“So, yeah, I think Chris Wray has done a very good job and I think, look, a lot of stuff you’ve seen today, John, is theater, people trying to raise money for campaigns,” Christie continued. “Doesn’t mean there aren’t problems at the FBI, there are, but I believe Chris is a guy who can get them fixed and he has fixed a lot of them already.”

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Matt Gaetz of Florida, who were among those who questioned Wray at the hearing, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

