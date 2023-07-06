‘Unacceptable’: Chris Christie Attacks Trump For Calling Special Counsel A ‘Crackhead’

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey ripped former President Donald Trump Thursday for calling Special Counsel Jack Smith a “crackhead.”

Trump was arraigned June 13 in Miami after Smith secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed June 9 as part of an investigation into classified documents that were the subject of an Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by the former president. Trump went after Smith while commenting on the discovery of a bag of cocaine in the White House that prompted a response from HAZMAT units. (RELATED: Chris Christie Rips Trump After Being Booed At Evangelical Event)

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “But watch, the fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground-up Aspirin [sic], & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

WATCH:



“I did a lot of drug cases when I was U.S. attorney in New Jersey. I can guarantee people that there isn’t one particular type of crackhead,” Christie told CNN host Jake Tapper. “There is not anyone who looks like a crackhead, necessarily.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions from reporters about the illicit drug discovery in the presidential residence during Wednesday’s press briefing.

“This is just what makes Donald Trump an unacceptable nominee for our party, because he says things like this without any regard for truth or falsity, without any regard for the propriety of it,” Christie continued. “But even worse yet, what does that do to help anyone other than him? My argument all along has been, this race in 2024 for Donald Trump, is all about Donald Trump, it’s not about the American people. He doesn’t give a damn about the American people.”

Christie launched his campaign June 12, claiming Trump would spend his second term “settling scores” and also saying he would retain FBI director Christopher Wray, while other Republican presidential candidates, including Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, have vowed to fire Wray.

The FBI under Wray has faced accusations that the agency has become politicized in cases involving pro-life advocates, parents protesting at school board meetings and Big Tech censorship.

