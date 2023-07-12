Actor Rob McElhenney Reveals He Has Learning Disabilities

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal his new diagnosis of “neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.”

The 46-year-old Wrexham AFC co-owner said he’s sharing his diagnosis to help others that may be facing similar setbacks.

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” he wrote. “I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks).”

I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46! I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks) It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are… — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 11, 2023

The famous actor noted that this was a big revelation for him, but felt that it was an important message to share with his audience of 1.1 million followers.

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone,” he said.

McElhenney proceeded to strip the stereotype from his diagnosis and addressed anyone listening that may be feeling insecure or isolated as a result of their disabilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

“You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad.’ It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true :)” he assured his fans and followers.

McElhenney didn’t provide any additional information about his diagnosis, but the mere fact that he opened up about it with his fanbase was enough to generate an immediate response from fans. (RELATED: Tom Cruise Reveals The Strangest Rumor He Has Ever Heard About Himself)

Many of his followers took time to write messages in the comments section, thanking McElhenney for starting the conversation and some went on to share similar stories of struggle. Many fans credited him for being sincere and for normalizing an otherwise stigmatized diagnosis. The messages were full of praise and positivity for the star, noting that his struggles didn’t stop him from achieving tremendous success.