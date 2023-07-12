Texas Rangers Accomplish All-Star Feat Not Seen Since 1951

The Texas Rangers had six players in an All-Star Game for the first time since 1951 Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, according to FanNation.

The six players who were on the field included right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seaver, third baseman Josh Jung and right-fielder Adolis García, according to FanNation. Eovaldi started the inning, while fans voted in Semien, Seager, Heim and Jung as starters, the outlet noted.The National League won 3-2 in its first All-Star Game victory since 2012. (RELATED: Safe To Say They Don’t Like Him? MLB Commissioner Relentlessly Slammed With Boos So Loud You Couldn’t Hear Him)

The Brooklyn Dodgers had six players on the field at the same time during an All-Star Game in 1951, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Yankees did the same thing at the 1939 All-Star Game.

1939 Yankees. 1951 Dodgers. 2023 Rangers. pic.twitter.com/HSF3jf7sH8 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 12, 2023

There have been several other notable feats during the 2023 MLB season.

The Chicago White Sox scored 11+ runs in one inning for the first time in 71 years during a three-game road series against the Cincinnati Reds in May. The team is tied for the third-most in a single inning in White Sox franchise history due to this feat.

Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees pitched the 24th perfect game in MLB history on June 28th. Not a single runner was allowed on base from the Oakland Athletics in an 11-0 win.