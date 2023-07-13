First Grade Teacher Sexually Assaulted Six Girls In Classroom, Investigators Allege

Investigators say a first grade teacher allegedly assaulted six female students in his classroom during recess at an East Los Angeles elementary school, according to ABC 7.

Martin Reyes Jr., 29, was charged with 10 counts of lewd act on a child under the age of 14, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced, per ABC 7.

“Our educators are entrusted with creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of abuse or exploitation. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools are places where all students can thrive, free from the threat of sexual violence,” Gascón said in a statement, according to KTLA.

“I encourage any victims of childhood sexual assault to contact our Bureau of Victim Services to receive trauma-informed care.”

One student reported May 22 her teacher allegedly sexually abused her, prompting an investigation, ABC 7 noted. (RELATED: Police Arrest Pennsylvania Teacher For Posing As 17-Year-Old To Get Sexual Videos From Teens)

It is unknown whether Reyes is still employed by Sunrise Elementary School, per the outlet.

Reyes was arrested Monday by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, according to ABC 7. He has reportedly been behind bars at Men’s Central Jail ever since his arrest. His bail is reportedly set at $1 million.

Reyes is due at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse Sept. 27 to received his scheduled hearing date, per ABC 7. This will determine whether his case will proceed to trial.