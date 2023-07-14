‘It Was Closing Off My Airway’: HGTV Star Ty Pennington Reveals Scary Medical Crisis

HGTV star Ty Pennington took to Instagram on Friday to reveal he had suffered a serious health scare that led to him being intubated and rushed into surgery.

Pennington is recovering in the ICU after an apparent sore throat turned out to be a large abscess that posed a serious health risk. The 58-year-old posted a series of images of himself in the hospital along with a lengthy message that explained the reason for his stay.

“From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting! I’m okay now, still recovering but I felt it looked weird that I hadn’t posted about my teams #BOTB VICTORY!! 🙌🏼” he wrote.

Pennington went on to describe the series of events that took him for a very unexpected spin.

“To shed some light on why I was MIA… Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie , monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe 😰” Pennington posted. “Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway.”

“Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver,” he added.

Pennington then updated fans on his current condition, now that the urgency has passed and he’s started the path to recovery.

“Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU 🙌🏼” Pennington wrote. “Thank you so much to all the amazing staff at St.Anthony’s in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such a great care of me 🙏🏼🙏🏼 ” (RELATED: ‘Came Back Negative’: Paige Spiranac Reveals Recent Health Scare)

The “Trading Spaces” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” star went on to share some valuable advice with fans.

“A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something 😳😅 #justhappytobehere Also, even through heavy sedatives it’s good to see I was still in the right frame of mind… (pic 4)😂 #speedosforlife” he wrote.