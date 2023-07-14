REPORT: Reality Star Raquel Leviss Racks Up $200,000 Therapy Bill

Raquel Leviss, star of “Vanderpump Rules” reportedly spent two months in intensive therapy to better her mental health, and is now facing a staggering $200,000 bill, according to a Friday report from TMZ.

The reality TV star reportedly checked herself into The Meadows in Arizona to treat her mental health, but some believed she was being insincere about her stay, according to TMZ. She was at the center of a blow-up involving an alleged affair on the show and her mental health began to decline, which allegedly prompted her to seek help. Leviss’ treatment and her stay at the facility have amounted to a bill worth roughly $200,000, the outlet reported, citing unnamed sources allegedly with direct knowledge.

Leviss has been staying at a friend’s house since departing the facility, according to TMZ.

A source close to Leviss reportedly said the star has been transformed since receiving mental health aid: “She is like a totally different person.”

One of Leviss’ representatives said her stay at the center wasn’t for rehab, but “rather mental health and trauma therapy,” TMZ reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Pete Davidson In Rehab For Mental Health Issues)

Leviss reportedly faced online backlash and explosive pushback from “Vanderpump Rules” viewers and costars when her alleged affair with Tom Sandoval made headlines, which prompted doubts about whether or not she had actually attended therapy or had just used that excuse to slink away when the heat was turned up, according to TMZ.

It’s unclear if Leviss completed her therapy sessions or ended them abruptly.