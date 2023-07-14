‘This Is A Cover-Up’: Nikki Haley Lays Out List Of White House Cocaine Suspects

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Friday that “someone very close” to President Joe Biden was responsible for the cocaine found in the White House.

The Secret Service confirmed that a quantity of cocaine was discovered in the White House prior to July 4, prompting an evacuation and the deployment of hazardous materials teams. The investigation concluded Thursday without discovering the identity of the person responsible for leaving the illegal drug in the White House. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Says Biden Family Members ‘Get Treated Different Than Anybody Else’ After Cocaine Probe Ends)

WATCH:



“I’ve been to that area. It is the most secure area anywhere, because this is where I on the National Security Council with other members of national security met with the president,” Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations, told Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, commenting on the reports the illegal drug was found near the Situation Room in the West Wing.

“You discuss the most secure things. I know the area where the locker is,” Haley continued. “People don’t just go in and out of there. It is either the president, the vice president, cabinet, developed cabinet members or deputy directors, nobody else is going in there.”

The cocaine was discovered shortly after Hunter Biden, the president’s son, visited the White House. The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by United States Attorney David Weiss.

“There are absolutely cameras in there, so I will tell you, I strongly believe this is a cover-up… for either Hunter or someone very close to the president, and they don’t want to say who it is,” Haley said.

