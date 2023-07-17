Famous Singer Bebe Rexha Exposes Body-Shaming Text She Allegedly Received From Her Boyfriend

Famous singer Bebe Rexha shared photos of a text exchange believed to be between her and her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, that demonstrate her weight gain being the focus of attention.

Safyari allegedly wrote, “I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you … But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was,” according to TMZ. “You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok,” he apparently continued.

Bebe Rexha seems to have broken up with boyfriend Keyan Safyari and shares text of him calling out her weight gain: “I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was… that was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I… pic.twitter.com/NONOjdWoY9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 16, 2023

The post was a lengthy note that apparently shows Safyari defending the alleged statements that he had made during prior conversations about her body image. “Would you rather I lied to you?” the message said, the outlet noted.

“If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense… but it’s not the real reason. If you’re unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don’t see a future with us then that’s ok and that’s the reason,” the note said, according to TMZ.

Then the writer took aim at Bebe Rexha by calling her out once more. (RELATED: Fans Furious After Britney Spears Shamed Christina Aguilera’s Dancers)

“Don’t use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have,” he said. “You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what.”

“Let me know if you’d like to speak if you need more clarity,” the text read, TMZ reported. “Love you.”