Fans Furious After Britney Spears Body Shamed Christina Aguilera’s Dancers

Fans are upset at Britney Spears after she publicly body-shamed Christina Aguilera’s dancers on Instagram on Monday.

Aguilera promptly unfollowed Spears after the incident, and fans have expressed outrage over the distasteful words Spears shared with her 42 million Instagram followers. “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small 💃💃💃… I mean why not talk about it ??” Spears wrote.

Spears’ caption was paired with a picture of a quote attributed to comedian Rodney Dangerfield. “I found there was one way to look thin: hang out with fat people,” the quote read, leaving little doubt as to what Spears meant by her reference to Aguilera’s back-up dancers.

This messaging comes on the heels of another post Spears shared just a few days prior. The Sunday post presented a list of grievances stemming from her 13-year conservatorship, including a complaint about always feeling insecure on stage since she had no say about the size of the women surrounding her.

Fans reacted compassionately to that initial post, but her follow-up post throwing shade at the size of Aguilera’s dancers and outright body-shaming them wasn’t well received.

“Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!” Spears wrote Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: Britney Spears Claims To Have Proof Of Her Abuse, Then Swiftly Deletes Her Message)

“It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about 🙄🙄🙄 !!!” she said.

Critics quickly flamed the post, letting Spears know she had taken things too far.

“Wtf,” “Whoa,” “This ‘aint it,” and “No, not the fat shaming. 😩” were quickly posted to her comments section. “Please delete this,” and “oh honey delete this while you have time,” soon followed.

Other comments included, “Body shaming others is not the move,” and “Oof. Love Britt- but this was in bad taste. Body shaming to make yourself feel better is not where it’s at,” as well as, “This is so toxic. Gotta pass on this one…yikes.”

Spears has posted and quickly deleted many posts in the past, but as of press time, this particular one remains on her Instagram page for the world to see.