‘Thin-Skinned Diva’: Skip Bayless Completely Creams LeBron James For ‘Manipulating Media’ Into Retirement Conversation

Back in May, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were not only eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, they were swept in the Western Conference Finals.

However, to keep the spotlight off that embarrassment, the self-proclaimed “king” shifted the media’s attention to his possible retirement. And of course, they fell for it.

Well, calling out LeBron for his retirement nonsense and “media manipulation” is Skip Bayless of FS1, who went on a rant about the Joe Biden supporter Sunday. Bayless slammed both LBJ and the press, accusing them (and rightfully so) of attempting to keep the focus away from the outright embarrassment of being swept.

“Obviously an all-time great player, but also all-time great media and fan manipulator. He’ll be so incredibly insecure, so thin-skinned, such a blame-deflecting diva, always trying to change the narrative of his failures and sometimes his epic failures,” Bayless said in a video Sunday that was posted on his Twitter.

“Drip” was on point with this rant.

When LeBron James originally “announced” that he could potentially retire, my first reaction was that he was full of crap — no way he’s retiring after a 4-0 sweep. And then at the ESPYS, he makes the ridiculous “announcement” that he’s decided to come back for another season. No duh. And we all know (it’s not just Skip) that he’s doing all this for narrative control and attention. (RELATED: Jazz Summer League Star Slams Rocket In The Crown Jewels, And Fellas, You Won’t Be Able To Breathe After Watching)

Man, this guy is so cringe.