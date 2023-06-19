Hunter Biden Worked With Burisma Executives To Open Account With Shady Maltese Bank, Emails Show

Hunter Biden helped executives from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma open an account with a corrupt bank in Malta when he served on Burisma’s board, emails on his laptop show.

Biden sent income statements, passport bills and utility bills in 2016 to Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi so he could open an account with the Malta-based Satabank, Biden’s emails show.

Confirmation to what we knew already, the “Big Guy” was getting PAIDhttps://t.co/u1Lbtr6CB5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2023

“Dear colleagues, Hope, all is well. Taking into account that Burisma will be opening an account at the Maltese bank, could you kindly provide us with your latest utility bills and a bank reference?” Pozharskyi wrote to Biden, Devon Archer and other Burisma board members in April 2016. Hunter Biden joined Burisma’s board in April 2014 and earned up to $1 million annually until April 2019, per the New York Post.

“We are working on this – I was traveling with my Dad and had my passport abroad last week,” Biden replied on May 3, 2016. (RELATED: New Website Displays Thousands Of Photos From Hunter Biden’s Laptop All In One Place)

Later in the month, Pozharskyi specifically asked for a “passport copy in color” and a “bank statement for the last 3 months,” additional emails show.

The Ukrainian oligarch also requested “a certified declaration of source wealth” and “a certified declaration from a leading European/US Law Firm confirming that he has no pending legal issues with authorities.”

Pozharskyi identified the bank as Satabank, a Maltese financial institution that closed in 2018 after an investigation by the island nation’s intelligence unit, according to the Times of Malta. Biden later sent Pozharskyi a tax identification number and signature, the New York Post reported.

Maltese authorities discovered “gross deficiencies” in the bank’s efforts to follow money laundering and terrorism laws, the Times of Malta reported. The bank’s license was withdrawn by the European Central Bank at the recommendation of Maltese authorities. After Satabank closed, 300 suspicious transaction reports worth over $130 million were discovered by experts reviewing the bank’s practices, according to the Times of Malta.

An oil rig transaction involving Burisma was investigated by Maltese authorities for its connection to a money laundering case against auction firm owner Pierre Pillow and financial services practitioner Jason Vella Tabone, the outlet reported. Satabank reportedly processed the transactions after a due diligence test before it was shuttered.

The case was opened because Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky was involved in the oil rig transaction. Zlochevky is also listed in an FBI file as the “foreign national” connected to an alleged bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

Zlochevsky allegedly referred to Joe Biden as “the big guy” and discussed $5 million bribes to Joe and Hunter Biden, according to the FBI document. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Reportedly Stopped Contacting Mother Of His Love Child In The Middle Of Her Pregnancy, Texts Show)

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene previously told the Daily Caller the document “implicates Joe Biden in a pay-to-play bribery scheme to get a prosecutor fired that was investigating Burisma where Hunter Biden sat on the board.”

The alleged Biden bribery scheme is subject to an “ongoing investigation” by the FBI, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said on June 5. House Oversight Committee lawmakers were allowed to view the document after the committee threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena for the document.

Biden’s emails were first reported on by independent journalist KanekoaTheGreat and the Daily Mail. The emails are publicly available on a database created by non-profit Marco Polo, which was founded by former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler.