Megan Fox Poses Practically Nude In Latest Jungle Pics. Instagram Is Apparently Fine With It

Megan Fox left very little to the imagination while posing nearly nude in a series of jungle themed thirst trap photos posted to her Instagram account Tuesday.

Fox posed in a soaking wet, see-through dress that apparently showed her nipples, and the images that followed featured a slit in the back that exposed her naked butt. Of course, the internet nearly broke, as fans across the world gawked at the images one would think broke all the rules of the social media platform. The photos have generated over 3.3 million likes, and the fanfare continues to grow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Fox is no stranger to posting nearly-nude photos, but her latest batch of pictures have been particularly risqué.

The famous actress also posed in a very skimpy string-tied bra and itty-bitty thong in a gallery of images posted to her Instagram account Sunday.

The thong is practically non-existent. She’s also wearing a bra seemingly designed to resemble leaves that blend in with the jungle-themed background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

For those who are unaware, nudity is banned on Instagram, yet Fox’s sultry, suggestive and downright provocative images are still up. The thirst-trap pictures are definitely gaining a lot of attention from fans while Instagram seemingly turns a blind eye and makes an exception for Fox’s bare ass and nipple show. (RELATED: Megan Fox Embraces The Bloodshed, Eulogizes “Diablo IV” Deaths)

“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” the social media platform claims in it’s list of rules that are posted as “community guidelines.”