Trump Releases Video Opposing Ukrainian Entry To NATO

Former President Donald Trump said that offering Ukraine membership into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was “unhinged” in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

President Joe Biden said on July 9 that Ukraine was not ready to join NATO, citing the war with Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced an expedited path for Ukraine to join the alliance July 11, in which it would waive the Membership Action Plan. (RELATED: Trump Says He Would Directly Tell Putin, ‘Honorable’ Zelenskyy To End War)

“We have a corrupt, compromised president, crooked Joe Biden, who is dragging us into World War III — that’s what’s happening — on behalf of a nation that paid his family millions and millions of dollars in obvious bribes. All you have to do is take a look at how much China, how much Ukraine have paid the Biden family. It’s a total disgrace and a very dangerous one,” Trump said in the video posted on Twitter by the Team Trump account.

WATCH:



“Under these circumstances, the notion that we would even consider admitting Ukraine into NATO at this time is completely unhinged,” Trump continued. “Joe Biden can’t even walk up a flight of stairs on Air Force One and he can’t put two sentences together.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, launching a massive attack across the latter country with cruise missiles and air strikes. The United States sent over $113 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2022, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The Biden administration announced in January that the Department of Defense would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks after saying a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided in December. The Biden administration also announced on July 7 that it planned to primarily send Ukraine M864 155-millimeter artillery shells, known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM), which dispense smaller explosive weapons over an area to attack personnel and vehicles.

“The last thing that this incompetent administration should be doing is risking war with a nuclear armed Russia or China or other countries,” Trump said. “We have somebody that doesn’t have a clue representing us.”

Trump has repeatedly called for fighting between Ukraine and Russia to cease and said he could end the war in 24 hours.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.