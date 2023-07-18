Trump Says He Would Directly Tell Putin, ‘Honorable’ Zelenskyy To End War

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would tell Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the war between their countries.

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks after a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided. (RELATED: ‘END The War’: Trump Says Biden Is ‘Dragging’ US Closer To ‘World War III’ After Giving Cluster Munitions To Ukraine)

“I know Zelenskyy very well because he was very honorable with the fake phone call impeachment hoax number one. They said I made a phone call to him and I was threatening,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “I was actually very nice, congratulating him, but when they asked, they said, ‘were you threatened?’ He didn’t even know what they were talking about.”

WATCH:



“He is very honorable. He could’ve done grandstanding and said he felt threatened. He didn’t do that,” Trump continued. “As you know, I get along very well with Putin. I would tell Putin, you’ve got to settle. I would tell Zelenskyy, you’ve got to settle. I would get a settlement in 24 hours.”

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ripped former President Donald Trump July 11 for saying he could end the Ukraine War in a day.

“He knows that he can’t end it in a day. Everybody else knows he can’t end the war in a day,” Haley told Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

Trump has repeatedly called for fighting between Ukraine and Russia to cease, and said he could end the war in 24 hours. He released a statement July 11 criticizing President Joe Biden for sending M864 155-millimeter artillery shells, known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM) but commonly called cluster munitions, which dispense smaller explosive weapons over an area to attack personnel and vehicles.

