Robbers Try Using Excavator To Steal ATM Machine

Robbers allegedly attempted to use an excavator to steal an ATM machine Friday in Detroit.

The stolen excavator ripped out an ATM that robbers failed to steal Friday on the west side of Detroit, according to FOX 2 Detroit. (RELATED: Video Shows Alleged Robbers Stealing ATM After Ramming Into Washington Business With Truck)

They did manage to pick up the machine. However, they dropped the ATM and fled. https://t.co/4H9kvoADb5 — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) July 21, 2023

The thieves used an excavator they found around 4:00 p.m. parked at a construction site on Joy near I-96 and Southfield Freeway. The truck managed to lift the ATM machine for a moment, however the suspects fled the scene as soon as the ATM machine was dropped to the ground, according to the report.

The ATM machine was left behind by the robber along with a gigantic mess caused by the excavator tearing it out of its position, the outlet reported.

Detroit has seen some noteworthy crimes recently. Former Ford Next CEO Frank Louis-Victor was charged after allegedly threatening and assaulting his wife with a butane torch at their Detroit residence. He pleaded not guilty to accusations of domestic violence.

The Detroit police commissioner resigned on July 13 after he was allegedly caught having sex with a prostitute by deputies. Bryan Ferguson was reportedly caught committing the sex act in a vehicle on July 12.