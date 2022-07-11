59 And Looking Fine: Lisa Rinna Rocks A Bikini For Her Birthday

Lisa Rinna, reality TV star from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” rang in her 59th birthday by putting on a mini-fashion show in a few bikinis and putting her fit physique on full display Monday.

The mother of two flaunted her figure wearing a gorgeous, simple white bikini that is very on-trend and is currently being worn by much younger models in current ad-campaigns for the 2022 season. Rinna then went on to effortlessly demonstrate that in her case, age is nothing more than a number and let her wild side out with an animal print bikini that left very little to the imagination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna)

“Another trip around the Sun. This is 59,” Rinna wrote as the caption to her animal print bikini photo. She featured two images in this sultry number, one of which involved Rinna leaning in to the camera confidently, wearing an adorable, light pink bucket hat.

The second image in the tiger print bikini featured the actress from “Days Of Our Lives” leaning against a railing, with one leg slightly raised in a playful pose. (RELATED: Kim And Khloé Kardashian Rock Matching Bikinis In Playful Beach Photos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna)

She switched up her style in her next post, opting for a much simpler, more muted bikini. It was a nearly see-through, white bikini that barely concealed all the bits it was meant to cover-up. This Alexander Wang bikini was accented with retro sunglasses, and Rinna slicked her hair back to achieve the full effect, according to People.

“Happy birthday to an icon I love you,” wrote Delilah, one of Rinna’s daughters.

“Happy Birthday dear Lisa,” wrote legendary designer Marc Jacobs.