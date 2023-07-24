Boat Slams Into Missouri House And Flips Over, Injuring Eight People

Eight people were injured Saturday when a boat slammed into a house, flipped over and ejected its passengers, according to a police incident report.

A 2014 Nortech boat crashed into a house Saturday around 11:55 p.m. after it ran aground at Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report reads.

BOAT HITS HOME 🛥🏠 | Boat runs aground at Missouri lake, strikes home READ MORE: https://t.co/ZMkoueSwjz (📸: @MSHPTrooperF ) pic.twitter.com/uWLKx9BudN — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) July 24, 2023

The boat crashed at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Miller County, according to the patrol report.

The driver and five passengers suffered serious injuries in the incident, according to the report. Two other affected passengers were left with moderate injuries. All victims were transported to Lake Regional hospital for treatment. (RELATED: Man On Jet Ski Charged With Drunkenly Slamming Tube Carrying Two Kids On It Into Dock)

The 46-year-old male driving the boat, identified in the arrest report as Adam J. Ramirez, was detained on two counts of boating while intoxicated leading to physical injury. The Huntington Beach, California, resident has yet to be formally charged and was released from custody for medical treatment, according to FOX4 Kansas City.

There is no further information regarding what caused the crash at the time of writing. No one on the boat was wearing a lifejacket, according to the incident report.

Two of the passengers are from Louisville, Mississippi, the incident report shows. Another two, including the driver, are residents of Huntington Beach, California; while the rest of the passengers are from various places including Oak Hills, California; Glen Ellyn, Illinois and Phelan, California.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Ozark Fire Department and the Lake Ozark Police Department responded to the scene, among several others, according to the incident report.