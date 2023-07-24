Politics

Biden Announces Shuwanza Goff To Serve As Director Of Legislative Affairs

Diana Glebova White House Correspondent
President Joe Biden announced Monday that Shuwanza Goff would serve as the new director of legislative affairs.

Goff previously served as deputy director of legislative affairs and helped the administration push legislation like the Chips and Science Act through Congress, before working in the private sector beginning in March of 2023. She will be the first black woman to serve in the role.

Goff will be replacing Louisa Terrell, a longtime staffer who served with Biden while he was in the Senate, was vice president and in the Biden-Harris administration. (RELATED: Longtime Biden Aide Louisa Terrell To Leave Administration)

“Since taking office, I have relied on Louisa Terrell’s wise counsel and tireless engagement with our nation’s legislators, and she has delivered for the American people. I am pleased to announce that Shuwanza Goff, a Day 1 member of my team, will serve as my new Director of Legislative Affairs and help finish the job,” Biden said in a statement.

“Shuwanza is a proven leader and trusted voice on both sides of the aisle. She returns to the White House with strong relationships across both Chambers, forged over more than a decade on Capitol Hill,” Biden said.

“Shuwanza’s close partnership with my decades-long friends in the House and Senate, and her expertise, instincts and deep respect for the United States Congress will continue to serve our Administration and the American people well,” the president added.