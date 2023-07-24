REPORT: Joe Rogan Has No Interest In ‘Helping’ Donald Trump, Refuses To Let Him On His Podcast

Oh, man. Just imagine the entertainment value if this did happen.

Joe Rogan has reportedly turned down at least one request from former President Donald Trump’s camp to feature him on his mega-popular Spotify podcast, according to The Daily Beast.

Rogan has said he’s not a Trump supporter and that he has no interest in giving a platform to the 45th president, despite the fact that a nice-sized number of Rogan’s 11 million listeners are reportedly supporters of the Republican Party’s leading man.

But after the two were spotted shaking hands while at a UFC event in Las Vegas, Trump gave his advisers the mission to figure out a way to get a sit-down with Rogan, according to The Daily Beast.

The media outlet is also reporting that Roger Stone — an informal adviser to Trump — is offering to fight Rogan in a UFC-style cage match in hopes the podcaster will change his mind and interview the president on his show.

EXCLUSIVE: “Perhaps the only person bigger in the new media world than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump and the whole idea that the two of them would be together at long last—it would be an incredible audience,” a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast. https://t.co/TJvkZmE6JG — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 24, 2023

Three things here from me:

Joe Rogan totally needs to change his mind and let Trump on, because I’m sure everybody is in agreement here: It would be incredibly entertaining. We need to make this happen. More importantly, I want to see this UFC-style cage fight between Rogan and Roger Stone, which I would find even more entertaining. We definitely need to make this happen. Plus, I’m a huge fan of Roger — that’s my man. I have a hard time believing any of this because of how comical it is. But regardless, thanks for the popcorn content. I got a nice chuckle.

But, seriously, let’s make #1 and #2 happen. (RELATED: ‘RIP Twitter’: Arizona Cardinals Take Shot At Elon Musk Over Social Media Company’s Rebrand)

I need that entertainment in my life.