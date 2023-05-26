REPORT: USC Could Add VIP Entrance, Increased Security Following Bronny James Commitment

I can already tell … Bronny James is going to be extraordinarily interesting to cover.

The University of Southern California (USC) men’s basketball program is about to go through a massive landscape change with the incredible hype that will be around their new commit Bronny James, who is the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James. Bronny will be playing for the Trojans in the 2023-24 season.

And the university is going to extremes to accommodate the mega-buzz.

“This year, to contend with the star power, the school could create a separate entrance for celebrities and other VIPs who want to watch Bronny and USC men’s basketball,” reported ESPN’s Myron Medcalf. “It also plans to adjust security measures for players as general attendance increases.”

Bronny James is a 5-star recruit, according to composite rankings from 247Sports, and is listed as the Class of 2023’s No. 21 player, as well as the No. 4 player from California and No. 5 combo guard. Pairing with No. 1-ranked prospect Isaiah Collier and 4-star recruit Arrinten Page at USC, James is a predicted 2024 NBA lottery pick.

I flew to L.A. to see how USC was preparing for the arrival of Bronny James and a level of scrutiny no college basketball player has faced in the social media era. Tell ya kinfolk. https://t.co/3twna9fkFL — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) May 25, 2023

Here is Medcalf speaking about what’s going on at USC on the ‘ESPN Daily’ podcast:

How is USC preparing for the Bronny James experience? 🎧 Full ESPN Daily podcast episode: https://t.co/rWdrVAdBFg pic.twitter.com/gpKTllsuPj — ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2023

This is pretty cool.

Yeah, I might dog LeBron James sometimes (just because he makes it so easy), but I’ve always had respect for the empire that he’s built himself, and here we go with his son Bronny James on the path to build his own.

It’s crazy. This kid is potentially making USC — which we all know how prestigious they are — add a VIP entrance for all of the celebrities that will come into the place. I mean, dang, I understand that this is LeBron’s son, but it’s still pretty cool that an 18-year-old is creating this kind of hype, and already carrying this much leverage to kick-start a massive brand, and doing it with a swagged out program like the Trojans at that. (RELATED: Jimmy Butler Blasted Country Music To Anger His Teammates, Hilariously Became Fan By Accident)

I look forward to covering Bronny James … this is gonna be fun.