RFK Jr Vows To End ‘Weaponization’ Of Government Agencies For ‘Political Purposes’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday that if he wins the presidency, he will sign an executive order to prevent government agencies from being “weaponized” against political opponents.

RFK Jr. told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he would sign an executive order immediately after he takes office. He agreed with Hannity that the weaponization of political agencies could be used against both parties, underlining the need to eliminate the purported practice altogether. (RELATED: ‘They Prefer Compliant Puppets’: Vivek Ramaswamy Shreds Democrats For Attempting To Censor RFK Jr)

Hannity pointed out that President Joe Biden possessed classified documents, much like former President Donald Trump. However, Hannity claimed, Biden was treated very differently than Trump.

“You got four locations Joe Biden has top-secret classified information — they didn’t raid his home. Donald Trump, they raid Mar-a-Lago,” Hannity said.

The Fox News host also pondered why the FBI told big tech companies that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “misinformation,” even though they had purportedly already verified its authenticity.

“Now, to me, that is our government — in this case through the FBI — putting cinder blocks on the scale of an election,” Hannity said. (RELATED: ‘Corporate Crony Capitalism’: RFK Jr Says Lockdowns Were The ‘Final Straw’ Of ‘Merciless Capitalism’)

“I’m going to issue an executive order the moment I get into the White House, the first day, forbidding — ending the weaponization of our agencies for political purposes,” RFK Jr. said.

RFK Jr. alleged that he was the “first person censored by the Biden White House.” He claims the Biden administration requested that Twitter censor him.

Trump was indicted in June on 37 charges relating to the alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. Federal prosecutors claim Trump did not return the documents when requested and attempted to obstruct their investigation.