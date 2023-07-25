Videos Show ‘Tornadic Waterspout’ Raging Over Florida Beach Destination

Visitors were surprised Saturday by a “tornadic waterspout” that started on New Smyrna Beach in Florida.

The incredible weather event appeared to start in the parking lot at the popular tourist destination, with FOX35 Orlando later confirming the phenomenon began on the beach. Footage captured by a couple in their car shows the wind picking up and throwing sand, trash and other debris around their vehicle.

Check out this incredible video from yesterday. A couple watched a waterspout form over them from inside their car on New Smyrna Beach. ⚠️ Warning Language ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/xx7ELLyI0B — Ian Cassette FOX 35 (@iancassette_wx) July 23, 2023

The funnel then made its way out into the Atlantic Ocean shortly before 5 p.m. Videos shared on Twitter show the otherwise calm ocean with the massive twister sitting just offshore. If you look closely enough, you can see two people swimming back towards the beach as the waterspout moves closer.

🇺🇸 [ USA / FLORIDE ] 🌪️ Trombe marine à New Smyrna Beach (22/07/23 📹 Jennifer Parcell)pic.twitter.com/qH7bsc2yYG — Alexandre (@alex_le_bars) July 23, 2023

“Tornadic waterspouts” are defined as tornadoes that either form over water or migrate from land to water, according to the National Weather Service. Waterspouts fairly common in Florida, especially in the Keys, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Tornadic waterspouts are usually associated with dangerous winds and lightning.

It seems like most people actually found the waterspout pretty cool, even somewhat beautiful. Others seemingly used the weather event as an opportunity for a joke.

“No front we survived a [tornado],” one guy wrote on Twitter, along with a video that basically shows nothing. A few trees were reportedly damaged, but nothing else seemed to really happen.