Anheuser-Busch Further Depletes As Anti-American Beer Giant Reportedly Forced To Lay Off Employees

Things have gotten even worse for Anheuser-Busch.

The anti-American beer giant reportedly said Wednesday that it will be laying off employees across their United States corporate staff.

An Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said in a statement via CNN that their restructuring “will simplify and reduce layers within its organization.” The nixes in employment will not feature frontline staff including “brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, and field sales, among others.”

The Bud Light umbrella’s layoffs represent “less than 2%” of the Anheuser-Busch employee population in the U.S., according to the statement. A-B’s official website states that it employs “more than 19,000 employees nationwide.” Doing the math for 19,000 employees, 2% would equal around 380 positions.

“Today we took the very difficult but necessary decision to eliminate a number of positions across our corporate organization,” Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said. “While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success.”

With the people getting laid off having corporate resumes, they’ll be fine. They’ll find other jobs in no time.

I just wanted to get that out of the way before I poke a little fun at Anheuser-Busch. I’ve been doing pretty hardcore coverage of the fiasco with their “Bud Light x Dylan Mulvaney” partnership, so I’ve been witnessing the collapse of A-B in real time. And this news has brought us to a new level — layoffs.

That’s how bad it’s gotten, ladies and gentlemen. At the beginning of this month, I reported how Bud Light production plants shut down, and now here at the end of the month, things have ratcheted up to layoffs. And, well, I guess they were already doing that with the factories being shut down, but now they’re canning near 380 corporate types — the ones who make the decisions. (RELATED: Bud Light Tried To Celebrate The NFL’s New Season. They Were Met With Angry Americans)

At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Anheuser-Busch go through a complete rehaul. It’s that bad.

And quite frankly, they deserve it. Shoulda stayed out of the culture war, kiddos.