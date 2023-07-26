Morgan Wallen Breaks Insane Music Industry Record With ‘Last Night’

Morgan Wallen made music history in July, as his hit single “Last Night” became the first song to reach a billion streams in 2023.

Not only is “Last Night” one of the longest-charting record-breaking songs in history, but now it is officially the most popular song of 2023, according to Music Mayhem Magazine. Wallen is also the first artist in history to reach a billion streams in less than a year, All Country News reported.

The country anthem is still at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, having held the spot for 13 non-consecutive weeks. Though other songs have held the top spot for that long, “Last Night” is also the top-selling song of the year, surpassing Miley Cyrus’ hit “Flowers,” MMM continued.

The mainstream music industry is far from a fan of Wallen and his music. But they particularly hate “Last Night,” which is just absurdly hilarious considering it is the most popular song in the country, possibly in history (only time will tell).

The message of the song is simple, but hits like a brick wall. It tells the story of a toxic couple during one of those fights that signifies the relationship should be over, but they’re still so addicted to each other it’s hard to know what to do. (RELATED: Angry Fan Sues Morgan Wallen: REPORT)

“Last Night” was co-written with John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Ryan Vojtesak, MMM noted. You can listen to it here: