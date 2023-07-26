Tina Turner’s Deceased Son Might Father A New Baby, Wife Says

Afida Turner was married to the late Ronnie Turner — the only biological child of Ike and Tina Turner. Seven months after his death, she revealed she is planning on having his baby.

Afida said Ronnie froze his sperm as a birthday gift to her before his death, according to People. She said he seemed ready for fatherhood before he was diagnosed with colon cancer, to which succumbed at the age of 62.

“I’m going to have Ronnie’s baby!” she told People. “If I can. I’m 46. But we’ll see.”

Afida described the heart-wrenching pain she suffered after losing her husband and his mother so quickly. “It was very sad that Ronnie passed, and then his mom passed six months after,” she said.

“It is very difficult for me because people only see the music or the pictures, but I go back home and scream the names of my loved ones. [That pain] will never go away,” she told People. “My heart is destroyed.”

She described feeling very empty and angry at the sudden losses she had to face, and said nights were especially difficult for her.

“I’m still very depressed and thinking about very bad, dark, bad stuff,” she admitted.

“You don’t want to go through this in life. You have to talk to God, otherwise you go nuts and kill yourself. I’m suffering and my heart is destroyed. I’m trying not to lose my mind,” she said.

Afida said the thought of motherhood, and the idea of growing her family in honor of her late husband, keeps her going through this challenging time. (RELATED: Tina Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

She hopes to get pregnant through IVF before her birthday in December.

“It’s still bad because he’s not here, but what can I do?” she said.

“At least I will have a little one that looks like Ronnie. A monster like me and him, can you imagine?” she told the outlet.