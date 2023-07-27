Former Dem Senator Gloats Over Legal Fees Racked Up By Trump Employees

Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri gloated over the legal fees some former Trump administration officials have racked up during the probes into former President Donald Trump.

McCaskill made the comments while discussing potential indictments of Trump coming from Special Counsel Jack Smith and Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump announced Tuesday he received a letter from the Justice Department telling him he was a target of the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building being conducted by Smith. (RELATED: ‘Tectonic Shift’: MSNBC Guest Calls For ‘9/11’-Era Security Changes To Address ‘Threat’ Posed By Trump Supporters)

“The question is, everyone working for Donald Trump right now, have you requested and received a rider on your employment contract, that you get $1 million a year for legal fees?” McCaskill, a former county prosecutor, told “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist. “Because if you add up the amount of money that people who foolishly went to work for this guy are spending on trying to keep themselves out of jail, it’s a huge number. Mark Meadows is one that has been mentioned earlier on the program. I think that is somebody who was in the room and listened to Donald Trump during the hours when he was doing nothing when police officers were being attacked, people were being shot.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Smith, meanwhile, secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed June 9 in an investigation tied into the Aug, 8, 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by former President Trump.

“What I’m going to be really interested in is who appears on the witness list for the government. Who has been given immunity? Who has been told, ‘We will not prosecute you, but you’ve got to tell us honestly everything that happened. You can’t hide behind this Fifth Amendment,’” McCaskill said.

Former President Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.