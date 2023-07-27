Madonna Gives Health Update After Suffering Medical Emergency

Madonna marked the 40th anniversary of her “Lucky Star” album by noting how lucky she is to have overcome a reportedly serious health scare.

The legendary artist posted a short note to her Instagram account Thursday and expressed how grateful she was to be back in action after experiencing a medical crisis at the end of June.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” Madonna wrote in the caption of her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna blew kisses at the camera and danced around to the beat of her own song from 1983, “Lucky Star,” noting she knows she is a “lucky star,” indeed. She waved her hips from side to side and did a close-up shot with the camera as she slowly removed her sunglasses from her face and gave fans a little wink.

“Thank you to all of my fans and friends!” Madonna wrote. “You must be my lucky stars too!”

“And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album,” she continued.

The 64-year-old star was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering from a “serious bacterial infection” that led to her being intubated in the ICU. (RELATED: Famous Singer Tori Kelly Gives Health Update After She Was Rushed To ICU)

The music icon didn’t divulge any further details about her medical situation, but her post made it clear she was grateful to be home and recovering.

Madonna appeared strong and healthy as she celebrated the milestone moment in her career. The star has not yet discussed when she will be ready to reschedule the tour dates she canceled in lieu of the medical event.