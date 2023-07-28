Thankfully, The ‘Barbie’ Production Team Saved The World From A Truly Horrifying Scene

Director Greta Gerwig and editor Nick Houy admitted to cutting out a very unique scene from “Barbie” which they said would not really have fit in with the movie’s overall vibe.

Gerwig and Houy had previously teamed up on “Lady Bird,” and “Little Women,” establishing the perfect synergy to create “Barbie” together. They added quirky, slapstick comedy and elements of musical numbers to the film. They now admit they also almost added a fart opera. The production team ultimately decided to remove it from the final cut, according to IndieWire.

A fart opera was cut from ‘BARBIE’ after negative test screening reactions. “I thought it was really funny. That was not the consensus,” says Greta Gerwig. (Source: https://t.co/lOXoixc4wi) pic.twitter.com/EHg60hBAsH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 28, 2023

“Barbie” is a fun, light-hearted film that included a Synder Cut joke and an imaginary land that gives a nod to nostalgia and appeals to people of all ages across the globe.

Like any other movie, Gerwig and Houy admit there were some scenes that initially seemed like a great idea, but ultimately weren’t the perfect fit, and may have left a different impression on the audience than initially intended.

One of the scenes that was discarded was built on an inside joke that Gerwig and Houy have tried to sneak into all three of their film collaborations — a fart joke.

“We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it,” Gerwig said.

“We had like a fart opera in the middle [of ‘Barbie’]. I thought it was really funny,” she said, before admitting, “And that was not the consensus,” according to IndieWire. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg’s Decapitated Barbie Head Shoes Are A Total Disaster)

“It was in the wrong place, too,” Houy said.

“We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time,” he said.

Fans can rest assured that Barbie was spared from the fart opera, but chances are, if Gerwig and Houy work together on a future film, the fourth time might be the charm.