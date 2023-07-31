Madonna’s Daughter Leaves Little To The Imagination In Risqué Handbag Photoshoot

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, wore nothing but boots and strategically placed purses in an advertising campaign for Dion Lee’s new Cage Chain collection.

The 26-year-old model shared images of her provocative photoshoot on her Instagram page, Monday, and showcased her fit physique to her 479,000 followers. “DION LEE CHAIN BAG ⛓⛓⛓⛓⛓⛓⛓⛓⛓⛓⛓,” she wrote in the caption, while tagging the brand and the campaign photographer Carlota Guerrero. Leon featured three nude images that only covered the body parts that needed to be concealed to meet Instagram’s regulations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOLAHOL (@lourdesleon)

The opening image featured Leon holding a purse that covered her strategically, as she held onto the chain of the purse as though it were a swing. There were two purses linked together in the shape of a bra that covered up her breasts. She wore boots that rose higher than her knee and were accented by a chain-link pattern from her toes, all the way to the top of the boots.

The second Instagram photo was an up-close image of Leon’s face and showcased a singular chain-link tear falling from the side of each eye.

The third and final image was far less tame, and gave fans and followers a glimpse of Leon completely in the nude while seated at a desk. Madonna’s daughter arched her back as she leaned into the desk with her feet bent. A Dion Lee purse was one of many objects strewn about the table she was seated at. Her hair covered her behind while her arms kept her breasts from appearing in the photographs. An image of her Dion Lee campaign appeared on the screen in front of her. (RELATED: Megan Fox Poses Practically Nude In Latest Jungle Pics. Instagram Is Apparently Fine With It)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DION LEE (@dionlee)

Dion Lee also shared several of the campaign photographs on its Instagram account, and quickly attracted a flood of fan-reactions to the edgy promotion.