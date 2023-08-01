Jonathan Turley Lays Out The Two Questions Americans Now Need To Know About Biden

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley laid out the two questions Americans deserve an answer to when it comes to President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden’s business associate Devon Archer told Congress Monday President Joe Biden was allegedly involved in over 20 calls between Hunter and his business associates. Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman said Monday while Hunter may have put his father on the phone, it was simply to talk about the weather.

“You can believe that and think it was just about the weather. Maybe in the end that’s what it was. Professor Turley, here’s the question: I don’t know what holds up in court, but based on what we think we learned yesterday, what is the best argument? Where should the audience focus on as of now?” co-host Bill Hemmer asked. (RELATED: ‘Increasingly Damning’: Jonathan Turley Calls Out Democrat Who ‘Tripped The Wire’ On Biden Scandal)

“Well, the circle here is tightening. That is, we know, without any question in my view, that Hunter Biden was selling influence and access. Joe Biden was the subject of that influence-peddling. I also think it’s clear that the president has been lying for years. Lied during the campaign. Lied as president. Those lies were repeated by White House officials at his behest. All of that is quite serious. But I think in the coming days and weeks we’ll see additional information coming out of Congress on payments from foreign sources. And the question is, what did they think they were buying and what did they buy through this influence? These calls were designed to show that Hunter Biden could deliver, that he had the vice president on speed dial and that was conveyed almost two dozen times.”

Biden has denied any involvement with his son’s dealings, saying in 2019 he has “never discussed” with Hunter “or anyone else anything having to do with their business, period.” Biden doubled down, telling Fox News’ Peter Doocy he has “never spoken to [his] son about his overseas business dealings.” Biden again in October of 2019 said, “I don’t discuss business with my son.”