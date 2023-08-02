87-Year-Old Woman Offers Alleged Intruder Snacks After Break In, Assault

After an intruder allegedly broke into a Maine woman’s home, assaulted her and threatened to stab her, the victim, 87-year-old Marjorie Perkins, offered him a snack.

At approximately 2 a.m. on the morning of July 26, Perkins was asleep in her Brunswick home when a teenager reportedly entered her home, waking her, and threatened to “cut her.”

“He said, ‘I’m going to cut you,’ and I thought to myself, ‘If he’s going to cut, I’m going to kick.’ So I jumped into my shoes,” Perkins told The Times Record.

Perkins then claimed the teen began striking her in the head, forcing her to use a nearby chair as a makeshift shield. “That helped,” Perkins said of the chair, adding that she was “hollering for help out the window” but no one apparently heard her cries.

After grappling with the teen a bit longer, Perkins told the outlet she used the chair to push him away, noting that his pants and shoes as well as a knife had been discarded in a pile next to the air-conditioning unit he had moved to enter the home, The Time Record reported.

“I kept saying, ‘You need to get out. You need help,'” Perkins stated, telling the outlet the teen complained that he was “awfully hungry and hadn’t had anything to eat for quite a while.” Apparently not one to hold a grudge, Perkins offered the hungry teen a box of peanut butter and honey crackers, two containers of Ensure and two tangerines.

While the teen ate his snack, Perkins dialed 911 on her rotary phone, but the teen slipped away before the police arrived. Brunswick police were able to track the intruder with a police dog, catching up with him a few blocks away before taking him into custody. (RELATED: Alleged Florida Burglar Reportedly Calls 911 On Herself To Ask For Ride To Airport)

Perkins noted the teen had once mowed her lawn for extra money, telling the outlet, “He did a darn good job. I hope he gets help.”

The teen, believed by Perkins to be about 17 years old, is currently facing charges of burglary, criminal threatening, assault and consuming liquor as a minor as he was reportedly found with a water bottle full of alcohol, the outlet stated.

A neighbor gifted Perkins a baseball bat to help fend off any other intruders and a handyman reinforced her air-conditioning unit to prevent further break-ins, The Time Record revealed.