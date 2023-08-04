Yankees Diagnose Anthony Rizzo With Concussion Months After Brutal Collision Occurred

The New York Yankees placed star first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the injury list (IL) Thursday for a concussion traced back to a collision in May, according to the Athletic.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Rizzo would be headed back to IL for a “likely concussion” that occurred during a May 28 game against the San Diego Padres, according to the Athletic. Rizzo reportedly complained of fogginess recently, sparking the decision by Boone.

Rizzo had left that game with an apparent neck injury after a collision occurred between him and Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., per CBS Sports. However, Rizzo reportedly passed league-mandated concussion protocol after the collision. (RELATED: Patriots Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor Frantically Tries To Stop Play As DeVante Parker Wobbles From Likely Concussion)

Video of the collision showed Tatis’ thigh slam into Rizzo’s head, causing it to snap back and to the side during a play back to first base.

This is legitimately crazy. Rizzo this year before this happened:

53 games, 11 HR, .304/.376/.505 (.880 OPS) Rizzo this year after this happened:

46 games, 1 HR, .172/.271/.225 (.496 OPS) https://t.co/l1jbLKPliG — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 3, 2023

In the 53 games before the collision, Rizzo was batting an impressive .304 average with 11 home runs, according Codify Baseball. In the 46 games he played after the collision, Rizzo dropped to a .172 average with only 1 home run, a drastic drop-off.

Rizzo will have to be evaluated for what is listed as post-concussion syndrome on a week-to-week basis before returning, according to CBS.

Jake Bauers and DJ LeMahieu will handle first-base duties, and the Yankees called up Oswaldo Cabrera fill Rizzo’s roster spot, according to CBS.