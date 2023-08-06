Doug Burgum Rips ABC News To Its Face For Ignoring Hunter Biden Scandals

Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum criticized ABC News Sunday for ignoring the scandals surrounding Hunter Biden and his foreign business dealings.

Burgum was interviewed by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about his longshot presidential campaign and former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment. (RELATED: Trump Was Right Again And Again About The Biden Family’s Foreign Business Dealings)

WATCH:

“Was Mike Pence right when he certified?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“George, again, I just have to say, you guys, I just listened to 15 minutes of legal debate on this thing, and I’m sure you could run it again 7 by 24. But what I know is that I’m running against Joe Biden, and that’s what we’re going to be talking about, and, of course, not a mention in the last 15 minutes of, you know, Hunter Biden or the laptop,” Burgum said.

“Americans out there are concerned. There are people on the ground that are not watching these Sunday programs that are saying, you know, why is the DOJ defending Hunter Biden, and why are they attacking President Trump? It does seem political to people,” he added.

Trump was indicted Tuesday by special counsel Jack Smith for allegedly contesting the 2020 presidential election and his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday and likened the charges to “persecution” after he was arraigned.

Hunter Biden’s longtime business associate, Devon Archer, testified Monday before the House Oversight Committee, the day before Trump’s most recent indictment. Archer told the Committee about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and described how Joe Biden reportedly spoke with Hunter’s business associates on over 20 occasions.

Prior to Archer’s testimony, two IRS whistleblowers testified to the House Oversight Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee about how the Department of Justice slow-walked and obstructed the ongoing Hunter Biden investigation, based on their knowledge of the case.