Houston Texans Minority Owner Javier Loya Charged With Rape: REPORT

A minority owner of the Houston Texans since 2002 and a successful businessman in The Bayou City, Javier Loya is now reportedly facing several criminal charges in Kentucky, NBC reported.

Loya is reportedly facing one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, according to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk (PFT). A pretrial conference for the case is scheduled for Aug. 22 based on public records.

It is not yet known when the alleged incident took place. However, the arrest warrant for Loya was issued May 10, according to the clerk of criminal courts in Jefferson County, NBC reported.

Loya is the CEO and co-founder of OTC Global Holdings, LP.

“We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners,” the Texans said in a statement to PFT. “We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities.”

The NFL also issued a comment to PFT.

“The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed,” a league spokesperson told the outlet. “Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”