13-Year-Old Da’vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Pro Athlete In US History After Signing With Sacramento Republic FC

Crazy stuff here, ladies and gentlemen.

A 13-year-old soccer star by the name of Da’vian Kimbrough from Woodland, California, is now the youngest professional athlete in United States history.

A part of Sacramento Republic FC’s youth development academy, Kimbrough signed a deal with the club that will make him eligible to play on Sactown‘s first team.

Kimbrough’s exact age is 13 years, 5 months and 13 days.

After approval from both the league and federation, Kimbrough will be placed on the team’s roster and continue to develop in the club’s academy.

“Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC is just beginning. He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds,” Sacramento Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant said in a statement.

“We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da’vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together,” Dumivant’s statement continued.

A historic signing and moment for the club 🔥 The club has signed 13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough to his first professional contract, making history as the youngest pro in American team sports. Welcome to the first team, Da’vian! 🔗 https://t.co/jmYNj2i9cr pic.twitter.com/JgfFlaa2rB — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) August 8, 2023

