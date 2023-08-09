‘Chaos? Not The Answer’: Joe Scarborough Blasts States For Fumbling On Illegal Migrant Crisis

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough ripped Democratic states on Wednesday for fumbling on the illegal immigration crisis.

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday over the surge of migrants in the state. Healey also sent an “urgent” letter to Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking for help with the issue.

“You’ve had a Democratic governor in Illinois telling the Biden administration to get moving, to provide help. You’ve had a Democratic governor in New York state asking for help from the Biden administration. You’ve had Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City asking. We’re seeing all of these pictures,” Scarborough said.

“I understand, you look at the numbers, I understand that illegal border crossings in June dropped to I think a two-year low. Still chaos,” he added. “You look at these scenes out of New York. You look at the scenes out of Massachusetts, Illinois, California, Gavin Newsom doing the same thing. It’s a state of emergency. There’s nothing. There’s nothing positive about this for anybody involved here. And this is just a situation that looks to be completely out of control.” (RELATED: ‘Maybe You’ll Learn’: Dagen McDowell Says NYC Liberals Alarmed By Migrant Crisis Deserve ‘Zero Sympathy’)

“We’ve said here many times, Mika, we’re for the support of raising the number for legal immigrants, for work visas, for helping people with small family restaurants, small family hardware stores. Entrepreneurs starting up businesses. There are not enough workers in a lot of parts of the small business economy, and you go to Silicon Valley, of course they need high-tech immigrants. We support that, but chaos, not the answer. This has got to be converted into workers getting workers, again, to help family restaurants. From everywhere from family restaurants to Silicon Valley start-ups and in so doing, we will raise the GDP and also, again, you know, try, try to ease some of the chaotic scenes that we have seen. Again, in New York, from New York City down to the border,” he continued.New York City has been trying to grapple with its lack of resources as it attempts to care for more than 57,000 migrants, with Democratic Mayor Eric Adams <a href="https://dailycaller.com/2023/08/07/eric-adams-opening-shelter-2000-migrants-after-previously-shuttering/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">announcing</a> Monday the city would open a shelter to serve up to 2,000 migrants after previously closing the facility.

Illegal immigration ticked down in June but has begun to surge again, with border patrol agents making roughly 130,000 apprehensions at the border in July alone, up from the 99,000 made in June.