Legendary Singer-Songwriter Robbie Robertson Dead At 80

Robbie Robertson, a singer-songwriter for popular rock group “The Band” has died, Variety reported Wednesday.

Robertson died in Los Angeles after a battle with an undisclosed illness, his manager, Jared Levine, said in a statement, according to Variety. (RELATED: Cause Of Death Revealed For Former Child Star Who Died At Homeless Facility)

“Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel and Seraphina. Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center,” Levine wrote.

RIP Robbie Robertson one of the greatest song writers of all time and who wrote arguably the greatest and one of the most covered songs of all time. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down pic.twitter.com/YvZKmuFXXF — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 9, 2023

Robertson was the mind behind songs such as “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” and “The Weight.”

“The Band” is noted for releasing Americana music at the height of the psychedelic movement, the outlet noted. The group dealt with substance abuse issues, which put their longterm sustainability in question.